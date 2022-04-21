Irrigation canal breach causes flooded roads south of Redmond

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Some roadways were flooded south of Redmond after an irrigation canal was breached Wednesday night.

The Pilot Butte Canal on Young Ave. between 61st Ave. and Canal Blvd. broke at around 9 p.m.

At the time of the breach, the canal was flowing at 250 cubic ft. per second.

“We have stopped the flooding and are assessing how to help people who are impacted,” said Craig Horrell, Central Oregon Irrigation District managing director. “At this time, there is no projection of how long it will take to repair and restore the canal.”

A canal breach is a gap created in the bank due to the breaking up of the bank, often caused by burrowing animals.

Burrowing rodents are believed to have been the cause in this case.

The Pilot Butte Canal brings water to 17,338 acres along 25 miles between the north end of Bend and Terrebonne.

“We want to thank the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office and Deschutes County Road Department for their excellent emergency management support and equipment,” Horrell added.