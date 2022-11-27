‘Fame’ and ‘Flashdance’ singer-actor Irene Cara dies at 63

NEW YORK (AP) — Oscar, Golden Globe and two-time Grammy winning singer-actress Irene Cara, who starred in and sang the title cut from the 1980 hit movie “Fame” and then belted out the era-defining hit “Flashdance … What a Feeling” from 1983′s “Flashdance,” has died. She was 63.

Her publicist confirmed the death on Saturday.

During her career, Cara had three Top 10 hits on the Billboard Hot 100, including “Breakdance,” “Out Here On My Own,” “Fame” and “Flashdance … What A Feeling,” which spent six weeks at No. 1.

She first came to prominence among the young actors playing performing arts high schoolers in Alan Parker’s “Fame.”

Three years later, she and the songwriting team of “Flashdance” accepted the Oscar for best original song.