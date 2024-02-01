Police: 2 women suspected of using fake IDs to steal iPhones in Redmond, Madras

Redmond Police are looking for two women who they say used a fake driver’s license to steal 11 iPhones in a pair of scams at cell phone stores in Central Oregon.
Police say the most-recent incident happened at a U.S. Cellular store in Redmond on Jan. 23. The pair allegedly stole eight iPhones valued at about $9,000. They’re suspected of using a phony Oregon driver’s license to open new cell coverage plans, allowing them to make off with the phones.
It’s believed to be the same people involved in a similar alleged theft at a U.S. Cellular store in Madras on Dec. 17. Police say they also used a fake driver’s license to get three iPhones.
