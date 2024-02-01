Police: 2 women suspected of using fake IDs to steal iPhones in Redmond, Madras

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Redmond Police are looking for two women who they say used a fake driver’s license to steal 11 iPhones in a pair of scams at cell phone stores in Central Oregon.

Police say the most-recent incident happened at a U.S. Cellular store in Redmond on Jan. 23. The pair allegedly stole eight iPhones valued at about $9,000. They’re suspected of using a phony Oregon driver’s license to open new cell coverage plans, allowing them to make off with the phones.

It’s believed to be the same people involved in a similar alleged theft at a U.S. Cellular store in Madras on Dec. 17. Police say they also used a fake driver’s license to get three iPhones.

Photos of the suspects, released by Redmond police, are in the image above. Anyone with information about these women is asked to call Redmond Police through non-emergency dispatch at 541-693-6911.

