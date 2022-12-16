▶️ WATCH: Semi sliding on icy highway nearly hits pickup

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Whether it’s here in Oregon or other parts of the country where the roads freeze, this video is an important reminder to drive for the conditions!

The Iowa Department of Transportation released this video of a semi truck losing control on a slick highway, barely missing a pickup truck that appeared to be disabled in the median.

The truck goes sideways and ends up along the roadside — surprisingly staying upright.

Iowa State Patrol said it responded to more than 100 crashes in and around Des Moines Thursday.

