Investigation continues into Deschutes Co. Jail inmate death; suicide suspected

Redmond Police revealed new details Tuesday into the death of an inmate at the Deschutes County Jail earlier this month.

An initial investigation has indicated the death is a non-suspicious suicide, according to Redmond Police Lt. Jesse Petersen.

On December 3rd around 8 p.m. deputies with the Sheriff’s Office conducting routine rounds in the jail when they came across an unresponsive inmate in his cell.

Deputies requested an ambulance and started life-saving efforts, including CPR and the use of an AED.

The inmate was taken to St. Charles in Bend where he was treated for his injuries.

On December 6th, the inmate died at the hospital, Petersen said.

An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday.

The Central Oregon Major Incident Team (MIT) is investigating this death in collaboration with the Deschutes County Medical Examiner’s Office, State Medical Examiner’s Office, and the Deschutes County District Attorney’s Office.

The MIT is comprised of law enforcement agencies and district attorney’s offices in the tri-county area (Deschutes, Crook, and Jefferson).

The purpose of the MIT team is to allow for additional resources to work and investigate intensive cases and provide transparency for all cases; especially larger incidents involving local law enforcement agencies.