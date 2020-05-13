Investigation continues after human remains discovered near Madras

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office continues an investigation into human remains discovered last week near Madras.

Sheriff Jim Adkins said the remains have been removed from the property near SW Bear Drive and the Culver Hwy and taken to the state Medical Examiner’s Office where an autopsy has been performed.

But Adkins said he is not yet making the results of the autopsy or the manner of death public.

“Please be patient with us as we thoroughly investigate this death,” he said in a statement. “We can’t release details of the investigation because we want to maintain the integrity of the information we are gathering.”

On Thursday, someone called 911 around 3 p.m. to report they believed they had found a body on Bear Drive.

Deputies responded and discovered unidentified human remains, Adkins said.

The Central Oregon Major Incident Team was called to the scene to assist the Sheriff’s Office and District Attorney with the death investigation.



Adkins said detectives with the Major Incident Team continue the investigation and have interviewed several persons of interest and numerous witnesses.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact Detective Pollock at the Sheriff’s Office. 541-475-6520.

