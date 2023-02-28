▶️ Potentially invasive Cuban treefrog found in Beaverton plant shop

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A non-native treefrog was found on a plant sold at a Beaverton plant store Monday, the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife said.

This is an invasive Cuban species called Osteopilus Septentionalis, that hitchhiked over on the tropical plants shipped to the store.

The ODFW says they are not sure this species can survive the cold winters in Oregon, but it could survive the warmer spring and early fall seasons – potentially becoming invasive.

Here is more from ODFW:

“This particular species of treefrog is a threat to native frogs and other amphibians in Oregon,” said Rick Boatner, ODFW Invasive Species Supervisor. “In places where Cuban treefrogs have become established, such as in Florida, they can quickly reproduce and out-compete native frog species for food or space.”

Cuban treefrogs prey on other frogs, tadpoles, small lizards, and snakes. “They also secrete a mucus that may irritate your eyes and nose and cause allergy-like symptoms and possibly trigger an asthma attack,” warned Boatner.

This is the second time that a non-native tree frog has entered Oregon through a supply chain. The first incident was in 2021 when two Cuban treefrogs were discovered in nursery plants and quickly reported to ODFW.

The ODFW also advises that you don’t release any animals you find into the wild, but to first check their species or call the Oregon Invasive Species hotline 1-866-INVADER.