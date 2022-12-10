I-84 remains closed due to weather and road conditions

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

ODOT: East. Ore.: I-84 remains closed eastbound and westbound in eastern Oregon between Exit 216 (6 miles east of Pendleton) and Exit 302 in Baker City.

The closures are due to high winds, blowing snow and near zero visibility.

RELATED: Heavy mountain snow and lingering showers through the weekend

I-84 westbound is also closed to commercial truck traffic between Exit 374 in Ontario and Exit 302 in Baker City due to no safe truck parking in Baker City or La Grande.

The route has been closed most of the evening and will be open when conditions improve. OR 245, OR 204 (Tollgate Hwy., sections of U.S. 30 between Baker City and North Powder, and other routes are also restricted to local traffic only as they are not safe detours for interstate traffic. Visit TripCheck.com or call 511 / 800-977-6368 for update conditions.