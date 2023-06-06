Central Oregon picks up dozens of trophies at North American Beer Awards

Beer tap
by Central Oregon Daily News Sources
  |  
Tuesday, June 6th 2023

Central Oregon breweries had a big showing at the North American Brewers Association International Beer Awards, picking up dozens of trophies last week.

The competition, held in Idaho Falls, pits brewers from around the world to be judged on their beers, ciders, seltzers and sodas.

Here is the full list of local winners, showing what medal they won, the product and the category.

10 Barrel Brewing

GOLD

  • Riviera: 15A – Classic Berliner Weisse and Classic Gose
  • Gindulgence: 15B – Specialty Berliner Weisse and Specialty Gose
  • Unkle Dunks: 3F – Other Dark Lagers
  • Agrio Morado: 16F – Specialty, Historical and Experimental Beers
  • Cucumber Crush: 18C – Vegetable, Pumpkin, or Field Beers
  • Mai Tai: 20F – Packaged Cocktails or Spritzers

SILVER

  • Baywindow: 15A – Classic Berliner Weisse and Classic Gose
  • Bills Yall: 5A – Cream Ale
  • Bee-Loved: 18A – Honey Beer

BRONZE

  • Twheat: 6A – American-Style Wheat Ale Dark Wheat Ale
  • Money Cat: 1B – American-Style Standard or Premium Lager
  • Super Bee: 18A – Honey Beer
  • Ranch Water: 20F – Packaged Cocktails or Spritzers

Bend Brewing Company

SILVER

  • Old Bend Crystal Wheat: – 6A – American-Style Wheat Ale Dark Wheat Ale

BRONZE

  • Paloma Time: 15F – American Sour Ale

Boneyard Beer

SILVER

  • Diablo Rojo: 10F – American-Style Amber Ale

Cascade Lakes Brewing

GOLD

  • 20-Inch Brown: 11B – English-Style Brown Ale
  • Overlander Imperial IPA: 12C – American-Style Strong Ale

Crux Fermentation Project

SILVER

  • Crux Farmhouse: 14B – Saison

Deschutes Brewery

GOLD

  • Black Butte Non-Alcoholic: 22A – Non-Alcoholic Beers
  • The Ages (2020): 15G – Mixed-Culture and Wild Beers
  • Hachimitsu Mai: 18A – Honey Beer

SILVER

  • Neon Butterfly: 15E – Traditional Beers with Brettanomyces
  • King Crispy: 2B – German-Style Pilsner
  • Old Ski Bowl: 10B – Strong Bitter ESB (Extra Special)
  • Otter Encounter: 5D – English-Style Summer Ale
  • Co-Munichator: 4B – Doppelbock Eisbock

McMenamins Old Saint Francis

GOLD

  • Bamberg Obsession: 17B – Smoke-Flavored Beer

Monkless Belgian Ales

GOLD

  • Dubbel Or Nothing: 14CD – Biere de Garde Dubbel
  • Meet Your Maker: 14G – Belgian-Style Dark Strong Ale

Sunriver Brewing Company

GOLD

  • Cocoa Cow: 18F – ChocolateCocoa Beers
  • Wood Series: Bourbon Barrel Stout 17E – Barrel-Aged Strong Stout

SILVER

  • Wood Series: Hawaiian Imperial Stout 17E – Barrel-Aged Strong Stout

BRONZE

  • Bondi Beach: Party 7C – American-Style Strong Pale Ale
  • Life Above: 9A – Hazy Pale Ale

Van Henion Brewing

BRONZE

  • Van Henion Kolsch: 5C – Kolsch
  • Van Henion Schwarzbier: 3E – Schwarzbier (Black Beer)

Wild Ride Brewing

GOLD

  • Tyrannosaurus Mex Amber Lager: 3A – American-Style Amber Lager California Common
  • Whoopty Whoop Wheat: 6A – American-Style Wheat Ale Dark Wheat Ale
  • 3 Sisters American Red Ale: 10F – American-Style Amber Ale

SILVER

  • Sunshine on My Mind American Hefeweizen: 6B – American-Style Hefeweizen Dark Hefeweizen

Worthy Brewing

GOLD

  • Worthy Pilsner: 2C – Bohemian-Style Pilsner
  • Farm Out: 14B – Saison
  • Lights Out Stout: 11H – Sweet Stout
