Central Oregon picks up dozens of trophies at North American Beer Awards

Central Oregon breweries had a big showing at the North American Brewers Association International Beer Awards, picking up dozens of trophies last week.

The competition, held in Idaho Falls, pits brewers from around the world to be judged on their beers, ciders, seltzers and sodas.

Here is the full list of local winners, showing what medal they won, the product and the category.

10 Barrel Brewing

GOLD

Riviera: 15A – Classic Berliner Weisse and Classic Gose

Gindulgence: 15B – Specialty Berliner Weisse and Specialty Gose

Unkle Dunks: 3F – Other Dark Lagers

Agrio Morado: 16F – Specialty, Historical and Experimental Beers

Cucumber Crush: 18C – Vegetable, Pumpkin, or Field Beers

Mai Tai: 20F – Packaged Cocktails or Spritzers

SILVER

Baywindow: 15A – Classic Berliner Weisse and Classic Gose

Bills Yall: 5A – Cream Ale

Bee-Loved: 18A – Honey Beer

BRONZE

Twheat: 6A – American-Style Wheat Ale Dark Wheat Ale

Money Cat: 1B – American-Style Standard or Premium Lager

Super Bee: 18A – Honey Beer

Ranch Water: 20F – Packaged Cocktails or Spritzers

Bend Brewing Company

SILVER

Old Bend Crystal Wheat: – 6A – American-Style Wheat Ale Dark Wheat Ale

BRONZE

Paloma Time: 15F – American Sour Ale

Boneyard Beer

SILVER

Diablo Rojo: 10F – American-Style Amber Ale

Cascade Lakes Brewing

GOLD

20-Inch Brown: 11B – English-Style Brown Ale

Overlander Imperial IPA: 12C – American-Style Strong Ale

Crux Fermentation Project

SILVER

Crux Farmhouse: 14B – Saison

Deschutes Brewery

GOLD

Black Butte Non-Alcoholic: 22A – Non-Alcoholic Beers

The Ages (2020): 15G – Mixed-Culture and Wild Beers

Hachimitsu Mai: 18A – Honey Beer

SILVER

Neon Butterfly: 15E – Traditional Beers with Brettanomyces

King Crispy: 2B – German-Style Pilsner

Old Ski Bowl: 10B – Strong Bitter ESB (Extra Special)

Otter Encounter: 5D – English-Style Summer Ale

Co-Munichator: 4B – Doppelbock Eisbock

McMenamins Old Saint Francis

GOLD

Bamberg Obsession: 17B – Smoke-Flavored Beer

Monkless Belgian Ales

GOLD

Dubbel Or Nothing: 14CD – Biere de Garde Dubbel

Meet Your Maker: 14G – Belgian-Style Dark Strong Ale

Sunriver Brewing Company

GOLD

Cocoa Cow: 18F – ChocolateCocoa Beers

Wood Series: Bourbon Barrel Stout 17E – Barrel-Aged Strong Stout

SILVER

Wood Series: Hawaiian Imperial Stout 17E – Barrel-Aged Strong Stout

BRONZE

Bondi Beach: Party 7C – American-Style Strong Pale Ale

Life Above: 9A – Hazy Pale Ale

Van Henion Brewing

BRONZE

Van Henion Kolsch: 5C – Kolsch

Van Henion Schwarzbier: 3E – Schwarzbier (Black Beer)

Wild Ride Brewing

GOLD

Tyrannosaurus Mex Amber Lager: 3A – American-Style Amber Lager California Common

Whoopty Whoop Wheat: 6A – American-Style Wheat Ale Dark Wheat Ale

3 Sisters American Red Ale: 10F – American-Style Amber Ale

SILVER

Sunshine on My Mind American Hefeweizen: 6B – American-Style Hefeweizen Dark Hefeweizen

Worthy Brewing

GOLD