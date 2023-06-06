Central Oregon picks up dozens of trophies at North American Beer Awards

Central Oregon breweries had a big showing at the North American Brewers Association International Beer Awards, picking up dozens of trophies last week.
The competition, held in Idaho Falls, pits brewers from around the world to be judged on their beers, ciders, seltzers and sodas.
Here is the full list of local winners, showing what medal they won, the product and the category.
10 Barrel Brewing
GOLD
- Riviera: 15A – Classic Berliner Weisse and Classic Gose
- Gindulgence: 15B – Specialty Berliner Weisse and Specialty Gose
- Unkle Dunks: 3F – Other Dark Lagers
- Agrio Morado: 16F – Specialty, Historical and Experimental Beers
- Cucumber Crush: 18C – Vegetable, Pumpkin, or Field Beers
- Mai Tai: 20F – Packaged Cocktails or Spritzers
SILVER
- Baywindow: 15A – Classic Berliner Weisse and Classic Gose
- Bills Yall: 5A – Cream Ale
- Bee-Loved: 18A – Honey Beer
BRONZE
- Twheat: 6A – American-Style Wheat Ale Dark Wheat Ale
- Money Cat: 1B – American-Style Standard or Premium Lager
- Super Bee: 18A – Honey Beer
- Ranch Water: 20F – Packaged Cocktails or Spritzers
Bend Brewing Company
SILVER
- Old Bend Crystal Wheat: – 6A – American-Style Wheat Ale Dark Wheat Ale
BRONZE
- Paloma Time: 15F – American Sour Ale
Boneyard Beer
SILVER
- Diablo Rojo: 10F – American-Style Amber Ale
Cascade Lakes Brewing
GOLD
- 20-Inch Brown: 11B – English-Style Brown Ale
- Overlander Imperial IPA: 12C – American-Style Strong Ale
Crux Fermentation Project
SILVER
- Crux Farmhouse: 14B – Saison
Deschutes Brewery
GOLD
- Black Butte Non-Alcoholic: 22A – Non-Alcoholic Beers
- The Ages (2020): 15G – Mixed-Culture and Wild Beers
- Hachimitsu Mai: 18A – Honey Beer
SILVER
- Neon Butterfly: 15E – Traditional Beers with Brettanomyces
- King Crispy: 2B – German-Style Pilsner
- Old Ski Bowl: 10B – Strong Bitter ESB (Extra Special)
- Otter Encounter: 5D – English-Style Summer Ale
- Co-Munichator: 4B – Doppelbock Eisbock
McMenamins Old Saint Francis
GOLD
- Bamberg Obsession: 17B – Smoke-Flavored Beer
Monkless Belgian Ales
GOLD
- Dubbel Or Nothing: 14CD – Biere de Garde Dubbel
- Meet Your Maker: 14G – Belgian-Style Dark Strong Ale
Sunriver Brewing Company
GOLD
- Cocoa Cow: 18F – ChocolateCocoa Beers
- Wood Series: Bourbon Barrel Stout 17E – Barrel-Aged Strong Stout
SILVER
- Wood Series: Hawaiian Imperial Stout 17E – Barrel-Aged Strong Stout
BRONZE
- Bondi Beach: Party 7C – American-Style Strong Pale Ale
- Life Above: 9A – Hazy Pale Ale
Van Henion Brewing
BRONZE
- Van Henion Kolsch: 5C – Kolsch
- Van Henion Schwarzbier: 3E – Schwarzbier (Black Beer)
Wild Ride Brewing
GOLD
- Tyrannosaurus Mex Amber Lager: 3A – American-Style Amber Lager California Common
- Whoopty Whoop Wheat: 6A – American-Style Wheat Ale Dark Wheat Ale
- 3 Sisters American Red Ale: 10F – American-Style Amber Ale
SILVER
- Sunshine on My Mind American Hefeweizen: 6B – American-Style Hefeweizen Dark Hefeweizen
Worthy Brewing
GOLD
- Worthy Pilsner: 2C – Bohemian-Style Pilsner
- Farm Out: 14B – Saison
- Lights Out Stout: 11H – Sweet Stout