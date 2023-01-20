200-ton building moving Saturday for Bend Highway 97 project

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

First it was a house. Now Instant Landscaping in Bend is about to move a 200-ton building to make way for a new highway.

The landscaping supply company will move their masonry truck shop about 1/2-mile north. The move starts at 8:00 a.m. Saturday.

The move is to make room for the Bend North Corridor Project. That project is shifting the portion of Highway 97 that runs between Empire Avenue and Cooley Road to the east — in other words, right where Instant Landscaping sits.

According to Instant Landscaping, this may be the largest building ever moved in Central Oregon.

“Entering the roadway and going off of the roadway is critical. And then the landing spot at the foundation site has to be compacted just right. And so it’s a it’s a team effort and it’s but we’re ready,” said Tim Larocco.

The business hopes for no hiccups this time. Last November, the historic Nels and Lillian Anderson farmhouse that the business uses as its office was moved about 700 yards. But the chimney and some shingles from the porch were damaged. A construction worker told Central Oregon Daily News at the time that hydraulics on the vehicle that moved the house collapsed.