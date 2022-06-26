Inslee seeks abortion rights amendment to state constitution

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee says he will push for a state constitutional amendment to protect abortion rights within his state’s borders, as well as laws that will make it difficult for other states to investigate whether their own residents have visited Washington for abortion care.

Inslee made the announcement during a news conference Saturday morning, saying the right to an abortion in Washington should not depend on which political party holds the majority of seats in the state Legislature.

Inslee, who is a Democrat, also said he would ask legislators to strengthen privacy laws and enact new laws that will bar law enforcement agencies from assisting any other states that are investigating alleged violations of anti-abortion laws.