Inslee extends virus restrictions until Jan. 11

SEATTLE (AP) — Gov. Jay Inslee is extending restrictions on businesses and social gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic for another week. Inslee said the restrictions are now due to expire Jan. 11.

In mid-November Inslee, in response to rising case numbers, announced a host of businesses must close their indoor services, including fitness facilities and gyms, bowling centers, movie theaters, museums, zoos and aquariums.

Retail stores — including grocery stores — were told to limit their indoor capacity to 25%.

Also, indoor social gatherings with people from more than one household are prohibited unless attendees have either quarantined for 14 days before the gathering or tested negative for COVID-19 and quarantined for seven days.

There’s no enforcement mechanism for indoor get-togethers.