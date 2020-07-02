Inslee expands virus mask order for businesses statewide

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Starting next week, bar seating will no longer be permitted for counties currently in Phase 3 of Washington state’s four-stage coronavirus reopening plan.

And businesses statewide will not be able to serve customers who don’t wear facial coverings.

Gov. Jay Inslee also announced Thursday that he is ordering a two-week statewide pause for counties looking to advance from their current stage of reopening and loosening of restrictions.

Initially, only businesses in Yakima County, which has been among the areas hardest hit by the outbreak, faced liability if they did not prohibit allowing a maskless customer to enter a business.