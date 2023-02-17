▶️ Who do you call if you see severely injured wildlife?

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

What should you do and who should you call if you spot wildlife that appears to be severely injured?



A Central Oregon Daily News employee took the photo you see in the video above of a deer with a badly injured leg. This was in southeast Bend Thursday morning near the corner of Rae and Travis roads.

The leg is bloody and appears exposed all the way to the bone. It’s not clear exactly what happened.

If you see an animal that may be in distress in Central Oregon, call the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife at 541-388-6363.

They will try to investigate to see if the animal can be captured and rehabilitated or needs to be euthanized.

We showed the photo to an ODFW biologist. He said there is no option to rehabilitate a deer with a broken leg, so if they are suffering unduly, euthanasia is the only option.

He said the deer in this photo likely will need to be euthanized.