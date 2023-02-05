Injured snowmobiler rescued from Elk Lake Resort

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Search and Rescue used a snow ambulance to bring an injured snowmobiler out of the backcountry on Saturday.

The rider, a 44 year-old woman from Corvallis, was brought to Elk Lake Lodge where staff called Deschutes County Dispatch just before 1 p.m.

According to Deputy Shane Zook, the Assistant Search and Rescue Coordinator with the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office, a team of four SAR volunteers training near Mt Bachelor were dispatched to the resort.

The volunteers, which included two members of the SAR medical team, arrived at the resort at 1:40 p.m.

The team assessed the rider’s condition and kept her comfortable while a plans were made to transport her out.

A second SAR team with the snow ambulance was dispatched around 1:15 p.m., they reached the resort at 3 p.m.

The rider along with a medical attendant were taken to Dutchman Flat Snow Park. Bend Fire and Rescue then took the woman to St. Charles in Bend for further treatment.