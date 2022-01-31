Injured snowmobiler air lifted after crash near Sparks Lake

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Deschutes County Search and Rescue helped a badly injured snowmobiler to safety Sunday afternoon near Sparks Lake.

Deputy Kyle Joye, the Assistant Search and Rescue Coordinator, said 911 got a call just before 1 p.m. about a snowmobiler who had hit a downed tree on Trail 5, three miles west of Dutchman Sno-Park.

A deputy learned the victim, a 64-year-old Bend woman, would need help back to the sno-park and to an ambulance.

Six SAR volunteers responded with a special services deputy.

While they were en route, one of the volunteers with advance life support training made contact with the reporting party and learned the patient’s condition had worsened and an air ambulance would be needed.

Around 1:22 p.m. a hasty medical team arrived on the scene with the patient around the same time an AirLink helicopter was able to land.

Joye said the patient was loaded and taken to St. Charles around 1:45 p.m.