Injured skier rescued near Virginia Meissner Sno-Park

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue volunteers rescued an injured skier north of Virginia Meissner Sno-Park on Friday.

Deschutes County Dispatch received a 911 call around 9:06 a.m. about a man on the Paintbrush Trail who had been injured while cross country skiing and needed medical assistance, according to Deputy Kyle Joye.

Six Search and Rescue volunteers and one Special Services Deputy used a snowmobile to get to the 64-year-old Beaverton man and reached him around 9:50 a.m.

They assessed his condition and provided medical aid, before taking the man back to the Virginia Meissner Sno-Park.

A waiting ambulance took him to the hospital.