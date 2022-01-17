Injured skier rescued near Swampy Lakes Sno-Park

Tangent Loop Trail between Swampy Lakes Sno-Park and Virginia Meissner Sno-Park
by Central Oregon Daily News Sources
Sunday, January 16th 2022

Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue volunteers rescued an injured skier east of Swampy Lakes Sno-Park on Sunday. 

Deschutes County Dispatch received a 911 call at around 11:34 a.m. about an injured woman on the Tangent Trail who needed help getting back out to the parking lot at Swampy Lakes Sno-Park, according to Deputy Kyle Joye. 

Six Search and Rescue volunteers used snow shoes to hike out to the 31-year-old Redmond woman, and reached her on the trail at around 12:30 p.m. 

They gave her a physical assessment and then carried her to the highway on a litter. 

The woman was able to get back into her own car and said she would seek further medical care on her own. 

