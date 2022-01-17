Injured skier rescued near Swampy Lakes Sno-Park

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue volunteers rescued an injured skier east of Swampy Lakes Sno-Park on Sunday.

Deschutes County Dispatch received a 911 call at around 11:34 a.m. about an injured woman on the Tangent Trail who needed help getting back out to the parking lot at Swampy Lakes Sno-Park, according to Deputy Kyle Joye.

Six Search and Rescue volunteers used snow shoes to hike out to the 31-year-old Redmond woman, and reached her on the trail at around 12:30 p.m.

They gave her a physical assessment and then carried her to the highway on a litter.

The woman was able to get back into her own car and said she would seek further medical care on her own.