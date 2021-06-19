Injured mountain biker rescued from Phil’s Trail

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Deschutes County Search and Rescue responded to Phil’s Trail, Friday afternoon, following a report of an injured mountain biker.

The call came in just before 1 p.m., with a report of a 52-year-old Eugene woman who needed help getting back to the trailhead parking lot. Nine SAR volunteers and one deputy responded to the area and found the woman less than a mile down Kent’s Trail from the parking lot.

A medical team assessed her condition and she was loaded into a wheeled litter. SAR got her to the parking lot, where Bend Fire medics were waiting. The rider refused an ambulance transport and said she planned to seek further medical treatment on her own.