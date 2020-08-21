Injured horseback rider rescued from Green Lakes trail

The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office rescued an injured horseback rider Thursday on Green Lakes Trail, according to DCSO.

At around 1:45 p.m., DCSO responded to 33-year-old Lindsey Napier, from Albany, around 3.5 miles from the trailhead.

Napier had been walking her horse across a creek when it jumped and landed on her, stepping on her back and head, according Lt. Bryan Husband with DCSO search and rescue. Her injures were reported as serious.

DCSO search and rescue arrived to Napier around 3:38 p.m. An AirLink helicopter was able to land around one mile away, Husband said. Responders wheeled Napier to the helicopter and she was taken to St. Charles for further treatment.