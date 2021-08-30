Injured hiker rescued near Pole Creek Trailhead

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

An injured hiker was rescued near the Pole Creek Trailhead roughly 12 miles southwest of Sisters Sunday afternoon.

Deschutes County Dispatch received word at around 2:30 p.m. of a man who fell and hurt himself on the trail, and was unable to walk.

Ten Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue volunteers hiked to 62-year-old Steve Rex of McMinnville, using coordinates from the caller’s phone to find the location 3.5 miles away from the trailhead.

The team evaluated his condition, loaded him into a wheeled litter, and carried him back down the trail.

Rex chose to seek out medical help on his own and did not want an ambulance.