Injured hiker rescued near Chush Falls

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

An hiker with a knee injury was rescued near Chush Falls outside Sisters on Saturday, Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office says.

Deschutes County 911 dispatch received a call just before noon about a woman who had fallen and received a knee injury, and was unable to hike back to the trailhead, according to Deputy Aaron Myers.

11 Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue volunteers arrived at the trailhead at around 1:10 p.m. and hiked 2.3 miles to the 56-year-old injured hiker.

They reached her at 2:05 p.m. and performed a medical assessment before lifting her on to a wheeled litter.

They transported her back to the trailhead and she was then taken to the hospital by medics for further treatment.