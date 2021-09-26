Injured hiker rescued from Three Sisters Wilderness

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue (SAR) team members rescued an injured 27-year-old Bend woman near Broken Top in the Three Sisters Wilderness on Saturday afternoon.

Deschutes County 911 Dispatch Center received a call at 2:03 p.m. from hikers near No Name Lake close to Broken Top, reporting another hiker who had fallen and injured her ankle.

They said she was unable to walk and needed help getting back to the trailhead.

A Special Services Deputy called one of the people in the hiking party and got coordinates for the injured hiker, who was prepared to stay in the area overnight with extra food, water, shelter and clothing.

The first SAR team left the Sheriff’s Office at 3:04 p.m., and another team was redirected to help them.

The first team found the injured hiker at 4:57 p.m., and she was evaluated by SAR medical team members.

The team used a wheeled litter to take her back to the trailhead, where they arrived at 6:58 p.m.

The hiker decided to seek medical treatment on her own and declined an ambulance.

In total, 13 SAR Volunteers and two Special Service Deputies helped with the rescue.