Injured hiker rescued from South Sister; delivered to hospital by air

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A 19-year-old hiker was rescued from South Sister after she was injured during a hike with her father Tuesday morning, according to Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office.

Deschutes County 911 received a call from Joe Sebulski at around 5:30 a.m., who said his daughter Madison Sebulski was injured.

Dispatchers located the hikers around 300 ft. southwest of the Lewis Glacier peak.

Nine Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue volunteers and two deputies hiked to the area, while Air Link flew two other SAR team members from St. Charles directly to the location.

The flown medical team members arrived at around 8:30 a.m., and the remaining volunteers arrived a couple hours later.

They were able to take Madison down the trail in a wheeled litter, and she was taken via Air Link to St. Charles Bend with non-life threatening injuries.

SAR volunteers took her father back to the trailhead, which they reached at 3 p.m.