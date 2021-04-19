Injured hiker rescued from Smith Rock hiking trail

Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue volunteers rescued an injured hiker from Smith Rock State Park Sunday.

Deschutes County Dispatch received a 911 call around 1 p.m. from hiker Raili Marks, of Seattle, who had injured herself while hiking the Misery Ridge trail.

She was reportedly near the trail’s overlook and could not walk without help.

Ten Search and Rescue volunteers, one deputy, and members of the Redmond Fire Department arrived on the scene.

After hiking up to Marks, they loaded her onto a wheeled litter and took her down the trail to a waiting ambulance.

She was taken to St. Charles in Redmond to be treated for her injuries.