Injured hiker airlifted from Middle Sister near Camp Lake

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Oregon National Guard and the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue team rescued an injured hiker from the southwest side of the Middle Sister on Sunday afternoon.

A Deputy with Lane County Sheriff’s Office contacted DCSO at around 1:46 p.m. to inform them about a hiker with a leg injury who was unable to walk, located in Lane County’s jurisdiction in Three Sisters Wilderness.

His three hiking partners were trying to help the injured 55-year-old Portland man back to their campsite at Camp Lake, located in Deschutes County.

Lane County was able to contact Oregon National Guard for assistance.

The DCSO SAR team contacted AirLink for help, and two team members were flown to the area of the hiking party.

AirLink landed near Camp Lake just before 5 p.m. and the team members hiked up to the injured hiker.

The man’s injuries were evaluated on site, and the SAR team members took him back to the AirLink transport.

He was taken to St. Charles for further evaluation.

The SAR team members then hiked around seven miles back to the Pole Creek Trailhead with the rest of the hiking party.

The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank AirLink for their assistance in this rescue.