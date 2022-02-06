Injured Bend snow biker airlifted to hospital after crashing into tree

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

An injured Bend man was transported via Airlink to St. Charles Hospital Saturday afternoon after hitting a tree on his snow bike.

Deschutes County 911 got a call at around 2:30 p.m. from a monitoring service who said a “SPOT” satellite device had been activated, according to Assistant Search and Rescue Coordinator Deputy Shane Zook.

The monitoring service reached out to the customer and found out a 46-year-old Bend man had been injured near Kwohl Butte, around two miles south of Mt. Bachelor.

Deschutes County Search and Rescue (SAR) contacted the group who was with the man, and found out he had run into a tree while riding a snow bike.

Six SAR volunteers used the provided coordinates to travel to the scene with the snowmobile team and the medical team.

Airlink was placed on standby due to the seriousness of the injuries.

SAR volunteers arrived at the man’s location at 4:50 p.m., where they evaluated him and decided Airlink was needed.

Airlink arrived at a landing zone near the Kwohl Butte Shelter at around 7 p.m. and transported the patient to St. Charles in Bend.