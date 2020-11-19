Injured backcountry skier rescued near Todd Lake

Deschutes County Search and Rescue crews saved an injured backcountry skier Thursday near Todd Lake.

Lt. Bryan Husband said crews were deployed around 9 a.m. after learning a skier had fallen in some steep terrain about one-third of a mile NW of the Todd Lake trailhead.

The victim, who was skiing with a partner, had suffered non-life-threatening injuries that prevented him from being able to return to the Dutchman Flat parking lot.

One DCSO SAR Deputy responded to the Dutchman Flat parking lot, while another DCSO SAR Deputy coordinated a volunteer response.

Husband said six volunteers responded to the DCSO SAR base in Bend and gathered snowmobiles and medical supplies to complete the mission.

They then drove to the Dutchman Flat parking lot, where they continued on snowmobiles.

Two additional DCSO SAR Volunteers had been recreating near Moon Mountain and responded directly to the injured skier’s location to help, Husband said.

First arriving DCSO SAR Volunteers made contact with the victim, 20-year-old Tindel Wells of Bend around 10:45 a.m.

They were joined by Mt. Bachelor ski patrol staff and helped Wells down to the Todd Lake trailhead, where they met with the remaining DCSO SAR Volunteers.

Wells was further stabilized and taken via snowmobile and snowbulance to the Dutchman Flat parking lot, where he was then met by Bend Fire Department personnel around 11:47 a.m..

Wells was then taken to St. Charles in Bend for further treatment, Husband said.