Influential model projects Oregon could reopen by May 25th

An influential modeling institute is forecasting specific reopening dates for states shut down by the coronavirus – and it shows Oregon could reopen no sooner than May 25th.

The University of Washington’s Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation said the dates are based on projections for when each state’s infections will drop below one per 1 million people.

Currently, 1,785 Oregonians have been tested positive for COVID-19.

California and Washington both are projected to to be able to reopen the week of May 18th.

According to the model, Arizona, Utah, Nebraska, the Dakotas, Oklahoma and Arkansas are among states that would need to wait until late June or early July.

The institute says state decisions on reopening should be made based on the situation closer to the hoped-for date of reopening. Its projections have varied widely over time, drawing criticism from researchers with other types of models.

“Each state is different,” said IHME Director Christopher Murray. “Each state has a different public health system, and different capabilities. This is not a ‘one decision fits all’ situation.”

The Seattle model is the one most often mentioned by U.S. health officials at White House briefings.

It uses U.S. hospitalization and death data, along with observed trends in China, Italy and Spain to project what will happen next in the United States. Uncertainty is built into any mathematical model that tries to predict the future.

IHME also announced that the number of daily COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. may have peaked two days ago with 2,481 deaths.

According to a press release, the Institute now is estimating 60,308 (estimated range of 34,063 to 140,381) deaths across the U.S. by August 4, down from 68,841 as predicted on April 13.

“We are seeing the numbers decline because some state and local governments, and, equally important, individuals around the country have stepped up to protect their families, their neighbors, and friends and coworkers by reducing physical contact,” Murray said. “Now, the challenge – as well as opportunity – is for states to figure out how to reopen the US economy and allow people to get back to work without sacrificing that progress. Relaxing social distancing too soon carries great risks of a resurgence of new infections. No one wants to see this vicious cycle repeating itself.”