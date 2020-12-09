Industrial park security helps police nab suspect with stolen gun, bike

A Bend man was arrested Monday after he was caught with a stolen bike and handgun and a commercial quantity of meth, according to police.

Officers responded to an alarm at a business in the industrial park on SE Bridgeford Blvd around 5 a.m. Monday.

The alarm company advised police surveillance video showed the suspect trying to break into vehicles in the area, Sgt. Rob Emerson said.

When officers arrived, they found a white Mercedes leaving the area.

The car had a bicycle on the bike rack attached to the back.

Emerson said officers were able to catch up with the car and stop the driver, believing it was associated with the alarm.

The driver was identified as 28-year-old Jonathan Lee Roberson.

The car had numerous items inside that appeared to be stolen, along with items commonly used to break into buildings and vehicles, Emerson said.

Officers were also able to see the serial number of the bike and determined it had been reported stolen in Bend last week. The bike was valued at $4,000.

Emerson said officers found additional items in the car including a handgun that was reported stolen in early October.

Officers found a commercial quantity of meth and other controlled substances as well, Emerson said.

Roberson was booked on several charges including two counts of first-degree theft, criminal trespass, felon in possession of a firearm, and possession of a controlled substance.