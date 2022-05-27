INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — IndyCar will become the first North American racing series to use 100% renewable fuel in its race cars.

Shell, the new fuel sponsor for the open-wheel series, has announced plans to switch to a low-carbon fuel in 2023. The new fuel will be a blend of second-generation ethanol derived from sugarcane waste and other biofuel.

Shell executives speaking at Indianapolis Motor Speedway say it will create a fuel that is 100% comprised of feedstocks categorized as renewable under the applicable regulatory frameworks.

The company says it will decrease greenhouse gas emissions by 60% compared to fossil-based gasoline.