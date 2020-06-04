Indian Head Casino to reopen June 11; table games, smoking still on hold

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs announced this week that Indian Head Casino will reopen at 10 a.m. on June 11th – but it won’t be business as usual for guests.

The slot machines will be ready for play, but table games are still on hold, according to a press release from Director of Marketing Belinda Chavez.

And the entire property will be non-smoking for the time being, although that likely will change down the road.

“We are very excited to open and with the amount of phone calls we receive on a daily basis from our guests, we know they are looking forward to our opening too,” Chavez said. “We are committed to following the CDC’s guidelines and we have implemented safety and sanitation measures in addition to limiting our occupancy to 250 total guests.”

The casino will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 a.m. and all guests will be required to enter through the Cottonwood restaurant entrance.

Masks will be required for all guests and employees and everyone will have their temperature taken before entering the building, Chavez said.

Plexiglass shields and social distancing markers have been installed in high traffic areas such as the Players Club, Cashier booths and the check-out counter at the Tule Grill.

In addition to new cleaning procedures, we will provide multiple hand sanitizing stations on the casino floor.

All Restaurants at Indian Head Casino will be open for take-out and the Cottonwood restaurant will offer curbside delivery.

Indian Head Casino voluntarily closed on March 18th in response to the COVID-19 Pandemic and continued to stay closed for nearly three months.