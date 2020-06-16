▶️ Indian Head Casino readies for reopening with new precautions in place

By MEGHAN GLOVA

CENTRAL OREGON DAILY NEWS

Indian Head Casino in Warm Springs will sound the same to customers with its usual games and slot machines up and running this Thursday.

But the casino will look a little different with new precautions in place.

“As you can see, we’re starting to get everything turned up and ready to go,” Director of Marketing Belinda Chavez said. “We have lots of protocols in place to keep everybody safe and we’re just really excited to have everybody out.”

Some of those precautions include no smoking, masks required for both guests and employees, take out and curbside delivery only from Cottonwood Restaurant, a 250 person occupancy cap and a change in operating hours. The casino’s hours are now from 10 a.m. to 2 a.m.

Guests can also expect a change in the way games are run. Table games will not be open for the time being.

“We’ll have extra staff on the floor, and when somebody wants to play a particular game, a slot staff person will be there to activate that game,” Chavez said. “Make sure that that game is clean before they play it. And then any time somebody wants to play a game, that same activity will take place.”

Chavez says while the changes will take some getting used to, it’s not so different from adjustments that have been made elsewhere.

“I mean you have changes when you go to Safeway, you have changes when you go anywhere,” Chavez said. “Even to go now in your favorite restaurant that’s open, there’s still a lot of changes. So we’re confident they’ll adjust.”

Indian Head Casino reopens this Thursday at 10 a.m.