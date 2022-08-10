▶️ Indian Head Casino, Plateau Travel Plaza holding job fairs this week

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Indian Head Casino is holding job fairs this week to fill 60 positions.

One is Wednesday from 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. at the casino in Warm Springs.

The other is Thursday from 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. at the Plateau Travel Plaza in Madras.

There are 40 full-time and part-time positions available at the casino and 20 at the plaza.

Applicants must pass a background and drug test. More information can be found at indianheadcasino.com.

RELATED: Bend High School holding job fair and zamboni races

RELATED: KIDS Inc. hiring event for afterschool childcare