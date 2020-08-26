Indian Head Casino plans to reopen Thursday morning at 10 a.m.

The casino shut down in early July after an employee at the casino tested positive for COVID-19.

Contact tracing led to the testing of other employees, so the casino shut down out of an abundance of caution, according to Belinda Chavez, director of marketing.

After waiting several months to ensure staff are healthy, the casino is ready to accept guests once more.

The same precautions will be put into place that the casino implemented when they were open before. Some of those precautions include no smoking, requiring masks, take-out and curbside delivery only from the restaurant and a 250 person occupancy cap.