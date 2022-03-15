Incubus, Chris Isaak, Lyle Lovett, Jim Gaffigan added to summer HHA lineup

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The summer concert season at Hayden Homes Amphitheater in Bend continues to grow with several new shows – including a comedian – added this week.

—

Chris Isaak and Lyle Lovett were two of the first performers to ever grace our stage 20 years ago.

We’re extremely excited to welcome them back together for a night of wonderful music Friday, June 24!

Online presale: Thursday, Mar. 24 at 10 a.m.

Password: LOCAL

General on sale: Friday, Mar. 25 at 10 a.m. online or in-person at the Ticket Mill in the Old Mill District.

—

Alt-metal rockers Incubus take over the town with very special guest Sublime with ROME and The Aquadolls Saturday, Sept. 3.

Prepare to rock out to hits “Pardon Me,” “Wish You Were Here” and “Dig,” among others!

Online presale: Thursday, Mar. 17 at 10 a.m.

Password: LOCAL

General on sale: Friday, Mar. 18 at 10 a.m. online or in-person at the Ticket Mill in the Old Mill District.

—

Monday, Aug. 8 comedian, performer and New York Times best-selling author, Jim Gaffigan cruises to Bend on The Fun Tour to deliver his masterful blend of sarcasm, wit and hilarious self-deprecation!

Online presale: Thursday, Mar. 17 at 10 a.m.

Password: LOCAL

General on sale: Friday, Mar. 18 at 10 a.m. online or in-person at the Ticket Mill in the Old Mill District.

Find the links to tickets for each show by clicking on the image below: