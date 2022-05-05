In-person community dining returns to Sisters in support of local older adults

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Council on Aging of Central Oregon announced Thursday, May 5, that its in-person dining program for seniors has re-opened.

The program will take place every Tuesday at the Sisters Community Church located at 1300 McKenzie Hwy, Sisters, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

On Wednesdays and Thursdays lunches will continue to be offered drive-through style, from 12:30 p.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Seniors can drive through the parking lot to pick up a meal on those days.

A reservation is not required for any of the free lunch meals.

The in-person meal provides a hot lunch and the opportunity for adults 60+ to socialize and engage with friends and neighbors.

Programs, activities and information about health, community resources and nutrition will accompany the Tuesday lunches.

“These community meals are essential in offering both nutritional support and social connection—and ensuring that our older adult neighbors feel remembered, honored and valued,” said Susan Rotella, executive director for the Council on Aging.

“As the cost of food continues to rise and the impacts of social isolation due to the pandemic are realized, our community dining programs will provide a supportive financial and social bridge for our Sisters neighbors.”

Here are some events coming up on The Council on Aging of Central Oregon’s May Activity Calendar

May 10: Learn about the Council on Aging’s programs and services

May 17: Learn about the history of the Sisters Rodeo

May 24: Hear music from the Sisters Ukulele Group

May 31: Musical performance by Bill Sterling + May birthday celebrations

The community dining programs target adults age 60 and older who are in social and economic need.

For more information on available resources for older adults, you can call the Council on Aging at (541) 678-5483, visit the Council on Aging website or follow the Council on Aging’s Facebook page.