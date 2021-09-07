In NYC after IDA, Biden calls climate ‘everybody’s crisis’

NEW YORK (AP) — President Joe Biden says climate change is “everybody’s crisis.”

Biden commented Tuesday after touring the damage in New Jersey and New York City caused by flooding from the remnants of Hurricane Ida.

He said Ida’s path of death and destruction, from Louisiana to the Northeast, is turning believers out of people who once denied that climate change is real.

Biden says scientists and economists have warned about climate change for years and that the situation has now reached “code red.”

Ida’s soggy remnants are blamed for at least 50 deaths in the Northeast region alone.