In big bid to punish Moscow, EU bans most Russia oil imports

BRUSSELS (AP) — In the most significant effort yet to punish Russia for its war in Ukraine, the European Union agreed to ban the overwhelming majority of Russian oil imports.

The move came late Monday after tense negotiations that tested how far the bloc is willing to go to ostracize Moscow.

From the moment Russia invaded on Feb. 24, the West has sought to make Russia pay economically for its war. But targeting the lucrative energy sector was seen as a last resort in Europe and has proved hardest since the bloc relies on the country for 25% of its oil and 40% of its natural gas.

EU leaders agreed to cut around 90% of all Russian oil imports over the next six months.

A senior Russian official said the move would hurt ordinary Russians.

