In a ‘low-water year,’ leaders urge preparedness for wildfire season

The warming weather is a good reminder it’s time to prepare for the coming fire season.

Each year, the organization Fire Free holds events where land-owners can dispose of yard debris to help protect land against the threat of fire. The events have expanded this year to be held for two weeks at the Knott Landfill and at all Deschutes County transfer stations.

County Commissioner Tony DeBone said preparing for wildfire season is especially important this year.

“We are truly in a low-water year,” DeBone said. “I was in a meeting yesterday, and they said Wickiup is way down, the snow melt is happening early and fast, irrigation districts are worried about their flows. And we could get rain at any time, but the water year is low and it’s going to be serious business for fuel reduction.”

Fire Free begins Saturday and continues through May 24. More details about what is and isn’t accepted at the Fire Free events are available at Fire Free’s website.