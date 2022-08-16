Man who kidnapped woman sentenced to 10 years in prison

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — An Oregon man who at knifepoint kidnapped a Washington woman with whom he had previously been in a relationship has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office — District of Oregon says 61-year-old James Cooley of Rainier was sentenced Monday after previously pleading guilty to kidnapping.

Court documents say on May 18, 2020, Cooley traveled from his home to the woman’s home in Ilwaco, Washington, approached her, tied her hands with zip ties and dragged her to his vehicle.

Documents say he shoved her into the backseat and drove to Rainier while threatening to kill her. His sister saw them in Rainier and called police, who arrested him.