Illegal fireworks torch trees in a NE Bend park

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Fireworks ignited a row of trees in a NE Bend Park around 11 PM Friday night.

Bend Fire and Rescue responded to Stover Park on NE Watson way to find a 100 foot section of trees along a ball field fence ablaze according to Deputy Fire Marshal Dan Derlacki.

“Neighbors reported hearing a rapid barrage of fireworks,” Derlacki said.

Crews quickly extinguished the fire and checked the area for embers put off by the burning arborvitae trees.

Video from a nearby security camera shows the intensity of the blaze and burning embers falling onto the street and yards.

During the investigation a “multi-shot cake” was found on the baseball diamond.

“These type of fireworks are illegal in Oregon as they shoot rocket type mortars into the air and explode,” said Derlacki.

Anyone with any information about the fire is asked to call non-emergency dispatch at 541-693-6911.