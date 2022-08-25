Identity released of Bend man’s body recovered from Dillon Falls

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man found deceased after going down Dillon Falls on Tuesday, August 23 at about 5:25 p.m.

Police say at around 6:19 p.m., a deputy operating a drone located 41-year-old Bend resident Maximillian Zelaya’s body in the Deschutes River, just below the falls.

According to DCSO, the information obtained from the 911 caller was that Zelaya had gone over the falls in a tube 30-35 minutes prior to the call, and bystanders had not been able to locate him.

Deputies with DCSO, officers with the U.S. Forest Service and Bend Fire and Rescue responded to the scene and began searching for the 41-year-old.

The drone operator provided the coordinates to Bend Fire and Rescue, who located and removed Zelaya.

Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue responded with a motorized boat and transported his body down to the Aspen Camp Boat Launch.