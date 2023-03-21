▶️ Ideal Option opens in Redmond to help those struggling with addiction

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Ideal Option is officially open in Redmond thanks to Measure 110.

The clinic is an option for those who struggle with opiate addiction or types of substance abuse.

The Redmond clinic is the second to open in Central Oregon, joining one in Bend.

“I personally feel like Redmond is needing more providers, especially when you’re dealing with individuals that live out here and they don’t have a way or means to make it to Bend,” said Shawnda Jennings, Peer Support Outreach Specialist for Ideal Option.

Measure 110 also helped Ideal Option partner with the Deschutes County Jail to provide addiction training and help to inmates before they leave.

