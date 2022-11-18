Coroner: Idaho students were stabbed to death in their beds

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Four University of Idaho students who were found dead in a rental house Sunday were stabbed to death in their beds and likely were asleep. That’s according to Latah County Coroner Cathy Mabbutt.

She also told NewsNation on Friday that each victim suffered multiple stab wounds from a “pretty large knife.”

Mabbutt’s comments expanded on the autopsy reports released Thursday that concluded the four students were murdered by being stabbed to death.

The Moscow Police Department said Monday that the four homicide victims are Ethan Chapin from Conway, Washington; Madison Mogen from Coeur d’Alene, Idaho; Xana Kernodle from Avondale, Arizona; and Kaylee GonCalves from Rathdrum, Idaho.

The killings have shaken the community of Moscow. It’s an Idaho Panhandle town of 25,000 residents that last saw a homicide about five years ago.

Moscow is located about eight miles east of Pullman, Washington, home to Washington State University.

Central Oregon Daily News contributed to this report.