Local woman places top five in Idaho Sled Dog Challenge’s Warm Lake Stage Race

Three Oregon competitors, one a local Bend woman, place in the top five for the Idaho Sled Dog Challenge’s Warm Lake Stage Race.

The second-annual 52-mile race was the only one that organizers weren’t forced to cancel this year due to low snowfall and poor trail conditions.

Craig Anderson from Enterprise, Oregon took second place, his wife, Renee Grandi, took fourth, and a local Bend woman Jane Devlin placed in fifth.

Central Oregon Daily’s, Brooke Snavely featured Jane Devlin in our weekly segment ‘The Great Outdoors’ on Wednesday.

Clayton Perry from Power, Montana, took first place in the Warm Lake Stage Race, with Craig Anderson from Enterprise, Oregon, and Trace Drake from San Angelo, Texas, capturing second and third place, respectively.

Final race standings for the Warm Lake Stage Race:







1. Clayton Perry (Power, MT) — bib #6 — 5:38:31 total time — 9.93 mph avg.







2. Craig Anderson (Enterprise, OR) — bib #4 — 5:55:57 total time — 9.44 mph avg.







3. Trace Drake (San Angelo, TX) — bib #1 — 6:05:26 total time — 8.89 mph avg.







4. Renee Grandi (Enterprise, OR) — bib #7 — 6:19:23 total time — 8.36 mph avg.







5. Jane Devlin (Bend, OR) — bib #5 — 7:08:52 total time — 7.83 mph avg.







6. Liz Nevills (Middleton, ID) — bib #3 — 9:18:51 total time — 6.01 mph avg.







7. Caroline Nevills (Middleton, ID) — bib #2 — total time N/A — 6.01 mph avg.

Race organizers announced they were cancelling the 2024 ceremonial start, 100-mile race, and 300-mile race. They had been closely monitoring trail conditions the past several weeks and with recent snowfall decided on January, 15 the races were a go. However, race organizers decided to rescind that decision on Tuesday.

“Trail conditions have rapidly deteriorated over the last several days with above-freezing temperatures and rain,” race founder and organizer Jerry Wortley said. “According to weather forecasts, conditions will continue to get worse, making the trails unsafe for the dogs and their mushers.”

The Idaho Sled Dog Challenge is part of the Rocky Mountain Triple Crown, which also includes the Eagle Cap Extreme near Joseph, Oregon, and the Race to the Sky near Lincoln, Montana. The former was cancelled several weeks ago due to lack of snow, and organizers of the latter race announced its cancellation on Monday.

Wortley said, the Idaho Sled Dog Challenge is looking forward to hosting its 2025 events and that dates will be set in the coming weeks.

For more information about the races visit https://idahosleddogchallenge.com/