by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Crowds gathered to watch thousands of sheep herded across the Idaho Highway 55 on Monday.

Local media reported some 2,600 lambs and ewes were involved in the crossing in Eagle, just outside of Boise. The sheep will make their way to the Table Rock area — on the other side of Boise — over the coming days.

Footage by Life on the Range captured the effort.

