BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho Gov. Brad Little won the GOP gubernatorial primary, beating a Trump-backed challenger that downplayed the loss on Wednesday.

Tuesday’s intraparty contest between Little and Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin was an example of the choice GOP voters face nationwide between established candidates and insurgents endorsed by former President Donald Trump.

Little won 53% of the vote against seven challengers, including McGeachin, who received about 32%.

McGeachin says the win doesn’t give Little a mandate.

The two frequently feuded over coronavirus precautions and the role of government. Last year, McGeachin twice attempted a power grab when Little was out of state on business.