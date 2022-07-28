Energy Department selects Idaho for nuclear test reactor

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The U.S. Department of Energy has selected Idaho for a proposed nuclear test reactor that would dramatically reduce the time needed to develop nuclear fuels and components for a new generation of nuclear reactors that could help reduce global warming.

The Energy Department on Wednesday said it selected its 890-square-mile site in eastern Idaho that includes the Idaho National Laboratory to build the Versatile Test Reactor, or VTR.

The VTR is a sodium-cooled fast test reactor that would be the first fast spectrum test reactor to operate in the United States in nearly three decades.

Plans call for the test reactor to be running by the end of 2026.