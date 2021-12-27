Idaho leads the country in population growth

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho’s population keeps growing at a faster clip than other states.

The state has led the country in population growth for the fifth year in a row. U.S. Census Bureau population estimates show Idaho’s population grew 2.9% from 2020 to 2021.

The Spokesman-Review reported that Idaho welcomed 53,000 residents, bringing its population up to about 1.9 million.

The growth was attributed to people moving from other states.

Neighboring states Utah and Montana ranked just behind Idaho, growing 1.7% each.

Washington ranked 23rd, gaining about 0.3% in population.

Nationally, the U.S. population grew about 0.1%. It’s the slowest growth since the country was founded.